Man fatally shot in Azusa area; investigation underway

AZUSA, Calif. (CNS) -- A man was fatally shot Friday in Azusa, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North San Gabriel Avenue, north of the 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Azusa Police Department officers responded to the location and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported.

The name of the victim was being withheld by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification of relatives.

No arrests were reported, and there was no description of a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation was being handled by sheriff's homicide detectives.

Anyone with information was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

