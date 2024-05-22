Man fatally shot in the neck in Rowland Heights, triggering investigation

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death in a Rowland Heights neighborhood.

Deputies responded to Doubletree Lane and Aguiro Street around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not said what might've led up to the deadly shooting, but homicide detectives remained at the scene Wednesday morning. A black Camaro was towed from the crime scene, but its connection to the shooting was not clear.

A resident who has lived in the area for about 20 years says the neighborhood is quiet for the most part, but he added there have been indications of gang activity.

"Recently, we've had a lot of taggings... I'm not saying it was gang-related. I don't know, I wasn't there but it wouldn't be surprising," said Andres Arevalo.

Information on a possible suspect was not available. No arrests have been made.

"That's kind of scary because I got my kids up here so we're definitely going to be locking the doors, keeping a lookout," Arevalo added.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890 - 5500.