Man found stabbed to death in Westlake District; suspect remains at large

A man was found stabbed to death Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles as LAPD continue their search for the person responsible.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was stabbed to death Saturday in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.

The stabbing occurred at about 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of

Beverly Boulevard, near South Alvarado Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.

The victim, believed to be about 35 years old, died at a hospital.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s was seen riding away on a pink bicycle, Madison said.