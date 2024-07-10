Man ID'd after being fatally stabbed in neck in Canoga Park

A 37-year-old man was identified after being fatally stabbed in the neck in Canoga Park.

A 37-year-old man was identified after being fatally stabbed in the neck in Canoga Park.

A 37-year-old man was identified after being fatally stabbed in the neck in Canoga Park.

A 37-year-old man was identified after being fatally stabbed in the neck in Canoga Park.

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A 37-year-old man has been identified after being stabbed and killed in Canoga Park, authorities said Wednesday.

George Anthony Navarro's name was released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Officers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Navarro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect in the killing was described only as a man in his 20s.

The motive for the stabbing is under investigation.

Navarro was identified as a known gang member, police said.