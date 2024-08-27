WATCH LIVE

Man in critical condition after being shot during attempted carjacking in Highland Park

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 1:57PM
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 69-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in an attempted carjacking in Highland Park early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 12:05 a.m. near Marmion Way and Figueroa Street, said the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said the suspect, described only as a 19-year-old male, approached the victim on foot while at a stop light and demanded his truck.

After the victim refused, the suspect then shot the victim three times, police said.

The victim managed to drive to a shopping center for help and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested nearby, LAPD said.

No further details were immediately known.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.

