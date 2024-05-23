Man indicted for allegedly trying to burn down Yucaipa preschool with kids, workers inside

A New Mexico man is accused of trying to burn down the Retreat Church and Yucaipa Christian Preschool in Riverside County on April 24.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A New Mexico man accused of trying to burn down a San Bernardino County preschool with dozens of kids and workers inside has been indicted.

Jonathan A. Barajas Nava, 36, set a flammable liquid on fire at the entrance to the Retreat Church and Yucaipa Christian Preschool on April 24, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

All of the children and staff members managed to safely evacuate without injury.

Federal prosecutors say Nava also tried to burn down a nearby strip mall that same day. He allegedly poured an ignitable liquid on the building's gas meters and lit them on fire.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted destruction of property by means of fire.

If convicted, Nava faces a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.