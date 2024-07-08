Irvine man killed inside residential sober living facility

An investigation is underway after a person was killed at an Irvine home that served as a sober living facility.

An investigation is underway after a person was killed at an Irvine home that served as a sober living facility.

An investigation is underway after a person was killed at an Irvine home that served as a sober living facility.

An investigation is underway after a person was killed at an Irvine home that served as a sober living facility.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A murder investigation is underway in an Irvine neighborhood Monday after a deadly confrontation inside a residential sober living facility called Turning Tides.

Kyle Oldoerp with Irvine police said officers were called out to the area near Tyler Place and Boulder Creek Way around 6 a.m. and found an 18-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, which were described as "blunt force trauma" or possible stabbing.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The victim's name has not been released.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Braxton Tysean Hill of Indiana, fled the scene, but he was located just before 9 a.m. and arrested in the Barstow area, with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

It was not yet known what led to the altercation. Both the suspect and the victim were residents of the home.

"It's always been a peaceful, no activity, type of community. Ever since they converted this to a sober living facility, we will have either police activity or ambulances because of drug overdoses," said Irvine resident Leif Olson.

Oldoerp said police have had calls to this residence prior to today, but nothing significant.

No further information was available.