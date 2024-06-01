The tenant has since been arrested and the man remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Man shot by upset tenant for honking his horn non-stop in Encino parking garage, police say

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, witnesses said the man was in the parking garage continuously honking his horn.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was allegedly honking his car horn non-stop in the parking garage of an Encino apartment complex was shot by an upset tenant, police said.

It happened Friday around 10:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of White Oak Avenue.

The tenant then approached the man and asked him to stop. That's when the man got out of the vehicle and began arguing with the tenant, according to police.

Investigators said the argument escalated and a shooting ensued. It's unclear why he was honking his horn.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The tenant has since been arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.