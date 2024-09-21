Manhunt launched after chase ends in Joshua Tree area and suspect opens fire, authorities say

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt was underway Saturday after a chase ended in the Joshua Tree area and a suspect opened fire, authorities said.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 20, was described as "armed and dangerous" in a news release issued shortly before noon by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

About 3:30 a.m., deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff's station assisted the Riverside County Sheriff's Department during the pursuit, the statement said.

Rodriguez abandoned the vehicle in the 60800 block of Mountain View Trail, just south of Friendly Hills Park, "and subsequently fired several rounds from a firearm," according to the news release. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Rodriguez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants or shorts, and a black hat, authorities said.

"Residents in the area are asked to keep their doors and windows locked and remain inside," the Sheriff's Department said in the alert, which included a photo of the suspect. "If you experience an emergency, call 911."

Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's dispatch center at (909) 387-8313. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME (27463). Information may also be submitted at the We-Tip website.