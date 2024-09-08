Manhunt underway for person of interest in Kentucky interstate shooting: Police

A search continued Sunday for a person of interest in a Kentucky freeway shooting Saturday evening that left seven people injured, nine vehicles with bullet holes and caused a car crash that shut down the interstate for hours, authorities said.

The person of interest wanted for questioning was identified as 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch, who the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said is "considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

The sheriff's office released a photo of Couch, who allegedly fled the freeway shooting near London, Kentucky, and is believed to be in an area where the terrain is "very rugged," according to London Mayor Randall Weddle.

The FBI, the U.S. Marshal's Service and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local authorities in the investigation, officials said.

The shooting unfolded about 5:30 p.m. local time on Interstate 75, near exit 49 about eight miles north of London, officials said.

Arriving deputies found nine vehicles had been shot in both the north and southbound lanes of I-75, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said at a news conference late Saturday night.

Root said deputies found five people with serious gunshot wounds, including one who was shot in the face. He said one vehicle contained two people who were shot.

"A couple of our deputies, because of the severity of the injuries, loaded the people up, the injured persons, and transported them to London Hospital," Root said.

Two additional people were injured in a car crash that occurred during the shooting, authorities said.

Root said I-75 was immediately shut down in both directions, saying that at the time, deputies didn't know where the bullets came from.

"We couldn't risk somebody else being shot," Root said.

The sheriff declined to say why Couch is a person of interest in the shooting but did say it is "based on our investigation at the scene."

He said initial reports that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident were not accurate.

Root said Couch has an address in Woodbine, Kentucky, and the sheriff's office described him as about 5-foot-10-inches tall and 154 pounds.

Interstate 75 was closed for more than three hours after the shooting as law enforcement officers worked to secure the scene and collect evidence.

Root did not immediately disclose the type of weapon investigators believe was used in the crime.

A motive for the shooting remained under investigation.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on X that he is monitoring the situation.

In an interview Sunday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Christina Dinoto said she was driving with a friend southbound on I-75, heading to Tennessee, when the shooting erupted.

"All of a sudden we just heard this loud, deafening sound," Dinoto said. "And my ear, my right ear, started ringing, and we didn't know what the sound was, but we both looked at each other and said, was that a gunshot?"

Dinoto said that when she pulled off the interstate in Knoxville, she discovered damage to her vehicle that she suspects was caused by a bullet that may have ricocheted off another car.

The Kentucky shooting came less than a week after six people were injured in six shootings that occurred on Sept. 2 on Interstate 5 in the state of Washington between 8:26 p.m. and 11:01 p.m. local time, officials said. A suspect whose vehicle was sought in connection with several of the shootings was arrested in the Tacoma area on Sept. 3, police said.