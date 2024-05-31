Marian Robinson, mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, passes away at 86

Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama's mother-in-law, passed away on Friday at the age of 86, according to the family.

Robinson was a fixture in the Obama White House and resided there during his tenure to help watch over the first couple's daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Michelle Obama said in a post on X that her mother "was the same steady backstop for our entire family."

"Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world's roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace," the family said in a statement.

