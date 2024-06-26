Investigation into Matthew Perry's death drawing to a close, sources say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The investigation into who supplied the ketamine that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry is drawing to a close, sources tell ABC News.

Los Angeles Police Department sources say the U.S. Attorney's Office will decide if anyone will be charged. The case could also be referred back to state prosecutors.

The investigation has been ongoing since Perry's death last year, and includes the LAPD, U.S. Attorney's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Postal Service.

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, according to an autopsy report released by the L.A. County Medical Examiner.

The autopsy listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The "Friends" star died at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28. He was 54 years old.

ABC News contributed to this report.