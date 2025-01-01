Metro equips LA bus fleet with protective barriers for drivers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Metro has finalized the installation of barriers on its entire bus fleet that fully enclose drivers for their protection -- a move prompted by a rise in assaults against bus operators, officials announced Tuesday.

A total of 2,105 buses received the shatterproof, tempered glass barriers, constructed of steel and laminated, low-reflectivity material. The design and fabrication were completed in-house at Metro's Central Maintenance Facility in downtown Los Angeles, with most installation work done by staff at the operating divisions.

Metro used about 55,000 square feet of the material, enough to cover an entire football field, officials said.

In April, Metro's board of directors approved an emergency procurement motion to accelerate the installation. On Monday, Metro installed the last barrier -- making the transit agency the first in the nation to retrofit its entire bus fleet with such protection.

The barriers add an extra layer of security for drivers from physical attacks such as punching, grabbing or thrown objects, and from being spit on.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a Metro bus driver - his ex-girlfriend - in East Hollywood last month, police say.

The barriers are already having an impact. Metro said that on buses equipped with the barriers from April to September, drivers were 58% less likely to be assaulted, and there's been a significant decline in spitting incidents as well.

Metro's bus system is the second busiest in the United States. The agency has provided more than 222.7 million bus rides since November across a 1,447-square-mile service area with more than 12,000 bus stops.

Metro has added onboard cameras, digital video recorders and emergency buttons that operators can use to call for help. The agency has also mandated de-escalation training, and launched a "See Something, Say Something" campaign to encourage riders to report issues and stay vigilant.

Under state law, assaults on bus operators are punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.