Missing dog found after Petco grooming mishap in Lakewood

Aubree Booher, a 20-year-old from Norwalk, is desperately searching for her beloved dog, Betty Lou, who bolted from a Petco grooming salon in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A small dog who went missing after she bolted out of a Petco store in Lakewood during a grooming appointment is now back with her family.

According to her owner, Betty Lou was found Wednesday night hiding in the bushes near Lakewood and Del Amo boulevards. She had apparently been wandering around the area for the past week and was in rough shape.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report when Betty was still missing.

Betty was taken to a veterinarian after the person who found her called the Lakewood Petco store.

Last Thursday, Betty was at her grooming appointment when an apparent mishap occurred.

"According to them, what had happened was someone came to pick up their dog and their dog looked similar to mine," said Betty's owner Aubree Booher. "So they brought out my dog, and when my dog saw that it wasn't me or my mom, I guess she got scared. She backed out of their leash and was able to get past everybody and ran out the store."

A statement issued by Petco read in part, "We are in close contact with [ the family ] and doing everything we can to help find Betty Lou, including an ongoing search, offering a reward for her safe return and retaining a professional dog tracker."

Petco had offered a $2,000 reward for Betty's return. The dog is now recovering at home.