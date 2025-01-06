Rams to host Vikings in Wild Card round of playoffs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings for a Wild Card game on Monday Night Football next week.

Los Angeles dropped to the NFC's No. 4 seed following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Vikings slid to the No. 5 seed as a result of their loss to the Lions Sunday night.

The Rams and Vikings have met seven times in playoffs before, according to the Rams, but it hasn't happened since 2000.

The postseason matchup will air Monday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. PST on ABC. Tickets can be purchased online.