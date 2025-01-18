More evacuations lifted in Palisades Fire burn area amid uptick in containment

A victim of the Palisades Fire is warning the public after a fraudster stole video of her home burning down and used it to scam GoFundMe donors.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) -- Containment of the deadly Palisades Fire rose to 43% Saturday, up overnight from 39%, with firefighters catching a break from the weather thanks to low clouds and good humidity levels.

Winds are expected to remain calm through the weekend, but another Santa Ana wind event is expected to move in Monday and Tuesday, creating a high risk for critical fire weather conditions and rapid fire spread of any new fires. Isolated gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews reported minimal fire behavior overnight, and no further fire growth occurred. Officials cited "an increased need for specialized supplies related to all-hazards response for responders and re-populating civilians, including masks, respirators, gloves, eye protection and decontamination," according to Cal Fire.

The fire has scorched 23,713 acres and killed at least 10 people since erupting Jan. 7. Authorities said they anticipate the number of fatalities to rise as crews continue sifting through the ash and rubble.

Santa Monica officials said Saturday that all evacuation orders have been lifted within that city, and Pacific Coast Highway is now accessible for local residents, businesses and patrons. Access to PCH north of the Santa Monica city limits is being managed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Interstate 10 remains closed west of Lincoln Boulevard per the California Highway Patrol until further notice.

Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday for more than a dozen areas, following similar changes in more than three dozen zones on the outskirts of the burn area Friday. Residents returning to their homes were required to show identification. Some of the homes in the areas being re-populated may not have power, as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was awaiting approval from fire authorities before re-energizing lines in the fire zone.

Affected residents were urged to confirm their evacuation status by visiting protect.genasys.com/search and typing in their address, or visiting fire.ca.gov/incidents/2025/1/7/palisades-fire.

Evacuation centers were located at the following sites:

-- Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Pacoima;

-- Stoner Recreation Center, 1835 Stoner Ave., Los Angeles;

-- Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd.;

-- Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston St.

Small animals were being taken at the following locations:

-- El Camino High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills;

-- American Red Cross Sheltering Site with mobile animal shelter (small animals only);

-- Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road;

-- Baldwin Park Animal Care Center, 4275 Elton St.;

-- Carson Animal Care Center, 216 W. Victoria St., Gardena;

-- Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon;

-- Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 Garfield Ave.;

-- Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 W. Ave I;

-- Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Hwy.

Large animals were being taken at these locations:

-- Hansen Dam Horse Park, 11127 Orcas Ave.;

-- Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon;

-- Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave.,;

-- Industry Hills Expo, 16200 Temple Ave., city of Industry;

-- Pico Rivera Sports Arena, 11003 Sports Arena Drive.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews restored power to 7,069 customers Friday night in parts of Brentwood and Encino that were previously under fire hold for public safety reasons. The utility said 10,433 customers remained without power Saturday, with approximately 1,400 of these customers in portions of Brentwood and Encino Hills. Customers with questions about the status of their service can call 1-800-342-5397.

Southern California Gas Co. had shut off service to about 13,600 customers in the Palisades Fire area for safety reasons, but the utility reported Saturday that it has restored service for 3,259 of those customers.

The Gas Co. has established an information booth for residents that will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilions store at 29211 Heathercliff Road in Malibu, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W Pico Blvd., to provide information for customers.

Los Angeles County officials said its damage assessments can be viewed at recovery.lacounty.gov/palisades-fire. They will be updated daily in real time.

Malibu campuses in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, following Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he will "probably" travel to California next week to view the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County.

"I will be, probably, at the end of the week," he told NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I was going to go, actually yesterday," the president-elect added, "but I thought it would be better if I went as president. It's a little bit more appropriate, I suspect."

Trump is set to be inaugurated on Monday.

More than 3,800 structures have been destroyed in the blaze, and another 628 have been damaged. Those numbers may also rise in the coming days.

Some 5,478 personnel were committed to the firefighting effort.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Palisades Fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 in the area of Piedra Morada and Monte Hermoso drives as the area was under a red flag warning for critical fire danger due to a historic wind event that saw gusts of 80 mph. It continued to grow exponentially Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, driven by heavy fuel loads and powerful Santa Ana winds.