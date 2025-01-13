Most LAUSD schools reopening on Monday | LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Most Los Angeles Unified School District schools will reopen on Monday, the district's website says.

The district said some schools will remain closed due to mandatory evacuation orders. Those schools -- Canyon Charter Elementary, Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary, Palisades Charter Elementary, Marquez Charter Elementary, Topanga Charter Elementary, Lanai Road Elementary, and Paul Revere Middle School -- will reopen as soon as conditions allow.

The district said a decision regarding Roscomare Road Elementary and Community Magnet Charter, which are currently in an evacuation warning zone, will come no later than 5:30 a.m. Monday morning.

In a voicemail sent to Carpenter Community Charter families on Sunday, Principal Joseph Martinez said all air filters in the K-5 elementary school have been refreshed to ensure that the campus will have good air quality.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is holding a news conference at 5 p.m.

The district has been busy preparing new classroom spaces for students of schools lost to the Palisades Fire.

Full statement from LAUSD: "We will reopen most schools and all offices on Monday, Jan. 13. Conditions have improved for a majority of areas across the Los Angeles region and the District is confident it is safe for students and employees to return to campuses.

We have considered a number of factors, including improved fire containment, air quality, wind conditions, utility availability, road accessibility, school-site readiness and staffing. Recognizing there are employees and families directly impacted by the fires, a number of resources have been prepared to help address ongoing needs, including employee assistance, securing substitute coverage, and managing other logistical challenges.

Open schools, including after-school programs, will operate on a full inclement weather schedule which limits outdoor and athletic activities. Masks will also be available for students and employees.

The District is able to resume school schedules and instruction thanks to the tireless work of District employees who cleaned schools, as well as first responders and local authorities who ensured the safety of our school communities.

However, there are some schools in the highest impact areas that will remain closed due to mandatory evacuation orders. These include Canyon Charter Elementary, Kenter Canyon Charter Elementary, Palisades Charter Elementary, Marquez Charter Elementary, Topanga Charter Elementary, Lanai Road Elementary, and Paul Revere Middle School. The schools will reopen as soon as conditions allow, at which time, we will notify families.

We are closely monitoring Roscomare Road Elementary and Community Magnet Charter which are currently in an evacuation warning zone. We will share a decision regarding those schools no later than 5:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The District remains committed to working with our community partners to provide families and employees with childcare, transportation, mental health resources, and other essential services.

We will be monitoring conditions throughout the evening and overnight. A 10 p.m. update will be posted at lausd.org. Should anything change, we will begin notifying families and employees of any changes by 5:30 a.m. on Monday."