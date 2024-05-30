Mom arrested, released after toddler's death in Palmdale, accused of being accessory after the fact

The father who was arrested in connection with the death of his toddler in the Palmdale area has been released from jail.

The father who was arrested in connection with the death of his toddler in the Palmdale area has been released from jail.

The father who was arrested in connection with the death of his toddler in the Palmdale area has been released from jail.

The father who was arrested in connection with the death of his toddler in the Palmdale area has been released from jail.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- After a father was arrested in connection with the death of his toddler son who was found unresponsive at a park in Palmdale, the child's mother was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact, according to jail records.

Both suspects were subsequently released from custody.

Amanda Flores, 30, was arrested May 25 on a felony charge and released four days later, according to the Los Angele County Sheriff's Department. Online records indicated the reason for her release was insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint.

Jail records indicate Schaffer Grindstaff, 29, was released Monday night, also due to insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint.

He was arrested after his son, Cameron Flores, was found unresponsive at Melville J. Courson Park in Palmdale last week. Investigators said the boy's father made some inconsistent statements when they interviewed him.

At the time, Grindstaff told deputies his son was suffering from a medical emergency. He was later arrested on suspicion of accessory to conceal a crime and child endangerment.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death remain under investigation. An official cause has not been released from the medical examiner's office.