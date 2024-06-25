Motorcyclist apprehended by CHP in Santa Clarita after reaching speeds of up to 120 mph during chase

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist reached speeds of up to 120 mph Tuesday morning while fleeing from the California Highway Patrol during a chase that stretched from Santa Clarita to the Antelope Valley and back.

CHP patrol units were initially pursuing the motorcyclist before backing off while an overhead law enforcement helicopter tracked the suspect.

The speeding motorcycle made its way through Canyon Country and the South Antelope Valley on surface streets and the 14 Freeway.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the motorcyclist pulled into a parking lot in Saugus and immediately dropped to the ground, lying flat and facing down.

CHP officers who had reengaged on the street quickly pulled into the parking lot and exited their vehicles with guns drawn.

The suspect was then handcuffed and taken into custody without incident.

The chase began when authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop for speeding and the motorcyclist refused to pull over, authorities said.