Evacuation warnings lifted for Ventura County residents in Mountain Fire zone

All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Mountain Fire, which burned nearly 20,000 acres in Ventura County.

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Some good news out of Ventura County where all evacuation warnings have now been lifted for those impacted by the Mountain Fire.

Everyone living in affected areas can return to their homes.

That is, if they have a home to return to. More than 100 families lost everything in the Mountain Fire, most in the Camarillo area.

The fire broke out Nov. 6 burning nearly 20,000 acres, most of the damage done in the first 24 hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

