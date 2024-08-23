WATCH LIVE

Multiple people injured after crash involving Metro bus in Studio City

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Friday, August 23, 2024 12:17PM
7 injured after Metro bus crash in Studio City
Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a Metro bus in Studio City Friday morning.

Several people were injured after a crash involving a Metro bus in Studio City Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Lankershim Boulevard, but details about what exactly happened were not immediately available.

AIR 7 was over the scene where the bus appeared to have struck a pole. It's unclear if another vehicle was involved.

At least seven people were injured. Six were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one declines transport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

