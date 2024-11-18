LIVE: Multiple riders stuck for over an hour on ride at Knott's Berry Farm

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Approximately 20 riders were stuck on a ride at Knott's Berry Farm for over an hour Monday afternoon due to technical difficulties.

"At approximately 2:00 pm, the Sol Spin ride experienced technical difficulties causing the ride to stop. We are currently working to safely evacuate guests", read a statement from a Knotts Berry Farm spokesperson.

Air7 was over the scene at around 3:30 p.m. as rescue efforts were underway. At one point, mechanics were seen on a crane working on the side of the ride and attempting to get the ride moving.

Mechanics then cranked the ride down to the ground and let riders off the ride.

The ride was stuck in a horizontal position, with some riders seen leaning sideways. No riders appeared to be hanging upside down.

The Sol Spin ride is located in the Fiesta Village area of Knott's Berry Farm. It is a high-speed spinning ride that rotates in three directions at once.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

