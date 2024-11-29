Homeless veterans have a new place to sleep in North Hills thanks to an 'angel' donation

The My Angel development in North Hills includes 24 units for veterans and 30 for unhoused individuals, with tenants paying a portion of the subsidized rent.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of homeless veterans will have a new place to sleep thanks to an angel.

Community leaders celebrated the opening of My Angel, a 54-unit supportive housing complex in North Hills. The development includes 24 units for veterans and 30 for unhoused individuals, with tenants paying a portion of the subsidized rent.

"I want to give my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to LA Family Housing, staff and the people that work around here that tirelessly and lovingly make me feel at home," said army veteran Joseph Bellucci.

The building's name and mission honor the legacy of Hal Kassner, a proud veteran and former owner of Angel Appliances. The business operated on the property for 60 years until 2017 when Hal donated the land to LA Family Housing.

"He always said that receiving the G.I. Bill allowed him to have a future," said Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and CEO of LA Family Housing. "Someone invested in him, so he wanted the opportunity to invest in other veterans so they could have a thriving future as well."

Hal attended the groundbreaking ceremony of My Angel in March 2022.

While Angel Appliances was a clever name to secure a spot in the Yellow Pages, Hal revealed his true angel was his wife, Sue.

"You are the first and only, truly my angel that I ever had," Hal said at that 2022 ceremony. "I want you to know that without you, I could not have done it,"

Although Hal has since passed away, My Angel honors his dream of building supportive housing for veterans.

antonio banuelos, mental health program manager iii,department of mental health

"Hal's legacy has been woven into the fabric of this development," said Antonio Banuelos, mental-health program manager for the Department of Mental Health. "It is a space that fosters community and healing. With multiple available amenities this development is designed to address residents' mental, social and physical well-being."

