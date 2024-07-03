Stretches of 15, 10 and 5 freeways in SoCal among the deadliest roads in the state, report says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Deaths from car crashes jumped in California between 2018 and 2022, with several of those traffic fatalities occurring in the Southland, according to a recent report.

ConsumerAffairs found fatal car crashes rose by 17% during that four-year span, despite a population decline in the state.

Researchers looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to understand where deadly crashes happen and their contributing factors.

Interstate 5, which runs through California, was the state's deadliest road in 2022. There was a total of 128 deaths that year, the report said.

ConsumerAffairs also analyzed the deadliest stretches of roads in the state. The 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County was the deadliest, with 48 deaths in 2022.

Interstate 10 in Riverside County had 31 deaths in 2022 - the second most in the state.

The 5 in Orange County had 16 deaths, which ranked fourth most. The stretch of the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles County recorded 14 deaths, which ranked eighth most on the list.

The report also said San Bernardino County was the deadliest for driving among California's 10 most populous counties, registering around 20 fatalities per 100,000 people in 2022.

ConsumerAffairs suggests several tips to stay safe on the roads, including following the speed limit, check for pedestrians, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.