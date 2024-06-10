6-year-old New Jersey girl dies after being pierced by broken badminton racket while on vacation

NEW JERSEY -- A 6-year-old girl from New Jersey died after being pierced by a badminton racket while playing with her brother while on vacation in Maine, police said.

The local fire department and EMS responded to a residence in Limerick on June 1 around noon for an injured child.

Investigators said that 6-year-old Lucy Morgan was injured when an aluminum shaft of a badminton racquet dislodged from the wooden handle and struck her in the head.

She was taken to a hospital in Sanford and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.

She died from her injuries four days later.

Lucy's father, Jesse Morgan, a pastor at Discipleship at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, New Jersey, announced his daughter's death.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $123,000.