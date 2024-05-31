Food Forward brings fresh surplus produce to people experiencing food insecurity

Food Forward is a nonprofit organization that brings fresh surplus fruits and vegetables to people experiencing food insecurity.

Their mission is to fight hunger and reduce food waste and create a future where everyone in our communities has access to healthy produce.

The organization started in 2009, when a group of volunteers mobilized to rescue surplus citrus from going to waste in a suburban Los Angeles backyard to donate to a local pantry.

Nearly 15 years later, Food Forward is now the largest independent urban-based produce reclamation and gleaning organization in the nation devoted exclusively to bringing healthy fresh produce to communities experiencing food and nutrition insecurity.

For people experiencing food insecurity, access to wholesome and nutritious food is essential. The availability of fresh fruits and vegetables through food recovery programs like Food Forward can promote a healthier environment, greater economic resilience, and more equitable communities.

You can join Food Forward for a free community and family-friendly event celebrating Food Forward's 15th anniversary of fighting hunger and reducing food waste.

Harvest fruit for communities experiencing food insecurity and come together for a festive celebration with games, refreshments, and activities for all ages.

The event is Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the CSU Northridge Orange Grove, 18111 Nordhoff St. in Northridge.

It is free to attend, but registration is required at foodforward.org.