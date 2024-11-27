They're the first Los Angeles-based cheer program ever to be selected to participate in the big parade.

Cheer squad from Westlake Village to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Congratulations are in order!

A Westlake Village cheer team will be performing at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Oaks Christian School cheerleading squad is the first Los Angeles-based cheer program ever to be selected to participate in the big parade.

The team also just qualified to compete at the USA Spirit Nationals next February.

"It's very exciting," one of the cheerleaders told ABC7 during an interview Tuesday. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we were so grateful to have the opportunity."

"It's a big honor that we were chosen because there's only 600 girls cheering, and that's like out of the whole country," added another member. "It's really exciting."

The girls have been practicing nonstop to perfect their routine.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade - two years away from its 100th birthday - will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and more stars than can fit around a table.

The parade begins on Manhattan's Upper West Side and ends at Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.