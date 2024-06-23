This On The Red Carpet special previews CMA Fest on ABC, airing Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c.

On The Red Carpet talks with biggest names in country music at CMA Fest 2024

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside this year's CMA Fest with a special episode from Nashville featuring a preview of this year's biggest performances and backstage interviews with country music's biggest stars.

"CMA Fest," one of the most exciting music events of the year, is coming to ABC on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c.

"I think this is the only time of the whole year that we're coming together as a country family and giving back to the fans," CMA Fest performer Carly Pearce told On The Red Carpet.

This year's CMA Fest show will be hosted by CMA Award winners Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll.

"Being my first time to co-host something and host anything at all, I'm learning so much about it that it makes me just want more of it," McBryde told On The Red Carpet. "Anything I can do to be the reason that more people experience country music is what I want."

"Dude, I feel like the host with the most, man," said Jelly Roll. "It has been so easy because Ashley McBryde is like the coolest human on earth. So all I gotta do is just stand there and gas her up a little bit. She's so easy to wind up anyway, so it's been so fun."

This year's CMA Fest special on ABC includes performances from Jelly Roll and McBryde along with Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone and many more.

