Operation Homefront teams up with Kia to throw baby shower for SoCal military families

Operation Homefront hosted a baby shower with gifts, food and games for 50 new and expecting families at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Welcoming a new baby to the family can be difficult for military families who often live far away from their relatives and friends.

"As military families, we really don't have our families nearby and just miss out on so much support that I see other friends who aren't in the military have," said expectant mother, Tiffany Johanik.

Recognizing this need, the nonprofit Operation Homefront partnered with Kia to host a baby shower for 50 new and expecting military families at Fort Macarthur in San Pedro.

"Operation Homefront and our partners get together for star-spangled baby showers to show them that they're still loved and that they can come together and still have that typical baby shower with fun food and games and meet new people," said Charlotte Merriam, senior director of volunteers for Operation Homefront.

"We're very far from family. So I was like, 'Okay I'm not going to have that support system.' It was super special to walk in here," said expectant mother Laura Ogata.

Each family received a bag filled with diapers, clothes and other essential items. Organizers of the event said it's a small gesture for the big sacrifice these families make.

"I was expecting maybe like one or two things. But the fact that they have like handmade gifts and multiple gifts for everyone that shows up, I'm honestly 100% surprised," said expectant mother Lorraine Mottishaw-Founds.

Events like this are also a great way for military families to build relationships with one another.

'They get to build a community and oftentimes, they will exchange phone numbers and create a text group so that they can get together outside of the baby shower as well," said Jodi Kopke, a senior social impact manager at Kia.

