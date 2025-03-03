Iconic Original Pantry Cafe in downtown LA closes after 100 years

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Original Pantry Cafe, the historic downtown Los Angeles diner, closed its doors for good on Sunday.

The beloved restaurant first opened in 1924 and was once owned by former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan. The restaurant has been at Figueroa and 9th streets since 1950. Customers had been coming for decades for its old school flare and breakfast dishes.

An Instagram story posted Sunday by the diner showed a huge line that wrapped around the block.

After Riordan's death two years ago, ownership shifted to the Riordan Trust.

Longtime workers at the restaurant say the new owners decided to close the restaurant rather than try to meet the demands of the workers' union.

Workers also held protests in hopes of saving their jobs.

The union says the current ownership is currently trying to sell the business.