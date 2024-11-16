Orthopedic surgeon explains Shohei Ohtani's surgery

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is the favorite to win the National League MVP in his first season with the Dodgers.

It would be his third MVP in four seasons. He became the first player in baseball to be in the 50-50 club -- with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

Earlier this month he had surgery to repair the labrum in his left non-throwing shoulder he injured in Game 2 of the World Series.

Dr. Robert Klapper, an orthopedic surgeon from Cedars-Sinai, has done thousands of labrum surgeries and explained what the Dodgers best player is facing.