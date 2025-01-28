Mayor Bass, recovery chief outline rebuilding phases after Palisades Fire but time table is unclear

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mayor Karen Bass and Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff toured the Palisades Fire area on Monday to get a firsthand look at the massive destruction.

The walking tour took place following a news conference centered around the recovery and rebuilding process.

The recovery will be split up into two phases:

Phase one will be handled by the Environmental Protection Agency, as hazardous materials such as lithium battery waste will be removed.

Phase two will be debris removal, where residents can hire a licensed contractor to remove the debris on their property, or the city will do it for you.

Residents are being encouraged to not remove the debris themselves, because it's just not safe.

Soboroff said the entire Palisades does not have to finish phase one for homeowners to start phase two. Bass said she and her team are doing everything they can to expedite the process. But they could not lay out a specific time table of how long it will take because so much of the town is gone.

When asked about her lively exchange about the rebuilding timeline with President Donald Trump during his visit to the Palisades last Friday, Bass said it's important to keep in mind that the areas destroyed by fire are toxic.

"What is so difficult for people is to understand that right now, especially if their place was destroyed, it's really toxic. It's dangerous for them to be there," she said.

"There will be a time when they can do the cleaning, but the EPA has got to be in charge with this phase of it. And it would be nice if they (EPA) can say by next week, on this day, at this time, it'll be done. But you know Josh, that's impossible to do," she continued.

Bass added that she is in constant contact with the Trump administration and members of Congress.

"There's a Congressional delegation here today from appropriations, which is how we get the resources and we need them to be here... so maintaining all of that communication is what's going to help us get to the place where we need to go," the mayor said.

On the topic of community events, Soboroff said that if the air quality improves, the Palisades will hold its annual July 4 celebration this year.

Soboroff also added that he is working with the local Ralphs market that was destroyed in the fire to possibly open a pop-up market in one of the buildings in the area that did not burn down.