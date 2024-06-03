Jobs program offers Army vets pathway to career in San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Army was recently on campus at Rancho Cucamonga High School as recruiters searched for students who might just be the right fit.

"I think it's pretty cool the opportunity that they're bringing, because a lot of kids don't know what they want to do," said student Isaiah Vasquezz

But even though many students may seem excited about a career in the military, one has to acknowledge that it isn't a job for everyone.

Which is why an agreement between the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Army aims to help. It's part of the Army's Partnership for your Success, or PaYS, program, which guarantees soldiers an interview and possible employment after their time in the Army. In this case, the agreement is with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"It's really to create opportunities for soldiers who've served honorably and are looking to exit service to find the best fit for them to pursue their dreams in the civilian sector," said Lt. Col. Matthew Upperman, Commander, Southern California Army Recruiting Battalion.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus says it will also help him fill the ranks at a time when doing that is difficult.

"It's hard to recruit a law enforcement officer really in the state of California right now, so we really look at this as an advantage," the sheriff said. "I think it's harder for young people to really say, hey is that a career I want to get into."

The sheriff's department says this agreement will also help bring more experienced people into that line of work.

"They come to the table with life experience, they're not just coming out of school and entering a job that requires crisis intervention, critical thinking and a lot of things that occur with split second decision," the sheriff said.

"On top of that, the sheriff's don't hire until they're 21, so what we have is an avenue for them to be in service until then, keep them trained, give them veteran status, and then once they're out after a three-or four-year contract they can join the sheriff's department, perhaps continue the Reserves component as an Army and continue a dual career," said said Staff Sgt. George Mora, a recruiter.