Pasadena City College opens new housing for students transitioning out of foster care

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not uncommon for colleges to offer housing to their students, but for Pasadena City College, this is a first.

"What we've done collectively is put all of our resources together, set aside our egos, and said, 'Let's make more housing for foster youth so they not only have stability, but an opportunity to learn, grow," said First Place for Youth CEO Thomas Lee.

The new housing units are specifically for PCC students transitioning out of the foster care system. Students like Myh'Keith know the hardships foster youth face first hand.

"It can be challenging when you're pursuing higher education, and being that community colleges don't have dorms," he said.

With assistance from First Place for Youth, Myh'Keith secured housing and the support he needed to succeed at PCC. He believes the units will provide that same support.

"It took a burden off of my shoulders. It's a lot more doable to be successful in school when you don't have to worry about where you got to sleep at night, and you don't have to worry about how you're going to pay bills," he added.

More than 850 students at PCC identify as current or former foster youth. The units are free to students and were paid for by First Place for Youth, Pasadena City College and Heritage Housing Partners.

Organizers said the goal over the next two years is to turn an adjacent property into another 16-unit complex to serve even more foster youth.