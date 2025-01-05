2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on 134 Freeway in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and four were injured Sunday in a wrong-way crash on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena, authorities said.

It happened along the westbound lanes at North San Rafael Avenue just after 8 a.m.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, a vehicle entered the freeway from the San Rafael Avenue off-ramp and proceeded to go eastbound in the westbound lanes, near the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue.

One witness reported seeing a vehicle explode.

The city of Pasadena said at least four vehicles were involved in the collision. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another died on the way to the hospital.

Three others were sent to the hospital with moderate injuries and one person suffered only minor injuries.

A Sigalert has been issued for approximately four to eight hours, closing the westbound 134 at Orange Grove Boulevard.

Traffic from the 210 Freeway is being diverted to Pasadena Street and the Colorado Street Bridge.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.