Pasadena doctor who drove family off NorCal cliff may end up in mental health diversion

A Pasadena doctor accused of intentionally driving his family off a cliff in Northern California may soon end up in a mental health diversion program instead of prison.

Dharmesh Patel remains in custody on no-bail status after the Jan. 2, 2023 incident. But the recent decision that he is eligible for a mental health diversion program means he could be released from jail this summer for the first time.

He would live with his parents in San Mateo County while he begins a two-year treatment program.

Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving family off cliff pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Dharmesh Patel, the suspect who allegedly intentionally drove his family off Devil's Slide cliff, plead not guilty to attempted murder charges.

The diversion program could also force prosecutors to completely dismiss his criminal case.

The Patel family's Tesla plunged more than 250 feet off a Northern California cliff along Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide.

His wife reportedly later told investigators that he intentionally drove off the cliff in an attempt to kill himself and their family and she said he was depressed.

Patel was later arrested for attempted murder.

The couple and their two children, ages 4 and 7, survived the crash after firefighters cut them out of the mangled vehicle.