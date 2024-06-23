Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles closing Pasadena location after 30 years

Sunday is the final day of business for the Pasadena location of Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California staple is shutting its doors after 30 years.

A sign on the door of the North Lake Avenue restaurant says the chain is looking for a new place to open in Pasadena.

"Pasadena, Thank you for 30 wonder years!" the sign also read.

There are several Roscoe's locations in Southern California.

The chain has faced financial hardship in the past. In 2016, the company that owns several Roscoe's locations filed for bankruptcy after it was ordered to pay a multi-million settlement.