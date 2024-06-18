Special screening of new Hulu documentary 'Perfect Wife' held in New York City

'Perfect Wife' will be available on Hulu later this week.

'Perfect Wife' will be available on Hulu later this week.

'Perfect Wife' will be available on Hulu later this week.

'Perfect Wife' will be available on Hulu later this week.

NEW YORK -- A special screening was held Monday for a new documentary looking at a true crime case that captured the attention of people across the country.

Keith Papini was on hand Monday night for the new Hulu series 'Perfect Wife,' which looks at the disappearance of his wife.

She was found on the side of a highway three weeks after disappearing.

In the end, she staged her own disappearance.

'Perfect Wife' will be available on Hulu later this week.

Hulu is owned by the same parent company as ABC OTV stations.