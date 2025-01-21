Police deploy Taser, open fire after report of vandalism in Baldwin Hills, authorities say

Los Angeles police deployed a Taser and opened fire during a confrontation with a woman in Baldwin Hills, but no one was struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

BALWDIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES. (KABC) -- Los Angeles police deployed a Taser and opened fire Monday night after responding to a report of vandalism in Baldwin Hills, but no one was struck by the gunfire, authorities said.

Officers were called at 11:06 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of Ursula Street, between Pinafore and August streets. When they arrived, the woman confronted them, an LAPD spokesman said.

According to the LAPD, ''the suspect was holding a large metal grate over her head and advanced toward officers. An officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective and an officer-involved shooting occurred.''

The woman, who police said was not hit by gunfire from the officers, was taken to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and she was reported to be in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.