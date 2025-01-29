Police investigating stabbing involving 2 students at Franklin High School in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing incident at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park.

It happened Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. in front of the campus on N Ave 54.

According to a statement issued by the school principal, two students were involved but it's unclear if either of them were injured.

"Our school was placed on lockdown; however, no other students or staff were impacted by this incident," read the statement.

One person was taken into custody, but the principal didn't say if that person is a student at the school.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.