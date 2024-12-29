Police searching for suspects accused of robbing resident in Koreatown wearing fake police uniforms

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a group of robbers who they say broke into an apartment building in Koreatown dressed in "police-style" uniforms.

It happened Saturday around 2:40 a.m. at a complex on Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. Police said one resident was assaulted, but was not seriously injured.

The suspects, one of whom was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, took off with cash and jewelry, according to investigators.

Police said three suspects were wearing black ski masks and what were described as "all black police-style" uniforms.

A fourth suspect was wearing a gray hoodie.

All four suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.