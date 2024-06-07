Richard Siegel, 71, was arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft while Blanca Gudino, 39, was on suspicion of grand theft.

LAPD seizes more than 2,800 boxes of LEGOs in massive retail theft bust

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were arrested this week in connection with a retail theft ring that allegedly stole thousands of LEGO toys from several Southern California retailers.

Blanca Gudino, 39, of Lawndale, and 71-year-old Richard Siegel were taken into custody after police served a search warrant at Siegel's home in Long Beach.

Police said detectives became aware of a series of thefts from a retailer on North Gaffey Street in San Pedro where loss prevention personnel identified Gudino as the suspect. On Tuesday, she was seen stealing items from the same retailer in Torrance and Lakewood before dropping them off at Siegel's home, according to police.

During the search warrant, LAPD Harbor Area detectives recovered more than 2,800 boxes of LEGO toys.

"Individual items seized varied in retail value from $20.00 to well over $1,000," said police in a press release. Police did not identify the retailer that was targeted by the pair.

Police said during Wednesday's bust, potential buyers who saw ads for the toys online stopped by the home. Siegel was arrested for organized retail theft while Gudino was arrested for grand theft.

Thieves target SoCal LEGO shops

Thousands of dollars in merchandise has been stolen from several different Bricks & Minifigs stores, which specialize in LEGO products.

Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video from several of the incidents involving the toy retailer. The thief reportedly started his or her crime spree in April at a Bricks & Minifigs store in Ontario and brought another person along.

The video shows the two suspects grabbing different products and putting them in boxes. One of them is pulling products from shelves while the other is behind the counter taking items from cases.

The thief also appeared to target a store in Riverside and another in Whittier.

It's unclear if Siegel or Gudino have any connection to those thefts.