3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Malibu, USGS says

This comes one week after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the same area.

Saturday, September 21, 2024 10:30PM
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Malibu area Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 2:15 p.m. about three miles from Malibu at a depth of nearly six miles.

No injuries or structural damage has been reported.

This comes one week after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the same area. During that quake, the shaking was felt up to 60 miles away across Southern California. People reported feeling shaking as far away as Riverside and Newport Beach.

WATCH | How to make your own earthquake kit

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."
