Preparing for wildfire evacuation in California
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 10:55PM
Here are some important resources for preparing evacuation plans during any fire emergency.
Inside the house
- Know your community's emergency plan, evacuation routes, and destinations
- Close all windows and doors but leave them unlocked
- Take down flammable window treatments like shades and curtains, and close metal shutters
- Clear away light curtains
- Move anything that burns easily to the middle of rooms, away from windows and doors
- Turn off the gas at the meter and pilot lights
- Leave lights on for firefighters to see your house in smoke
- Switch off the air conditioning
Outside the house
- Bring in flammable items from outside, like patio furniture, toys, doormats, and trash bins. Alternatively, place them in your pool
- Move grills and other propane BBQ appliances away from the house
- Attach garden hoses to outside taps for firefighter use and fill buckets with water to scatter around
- Don't leave sprinklers or water running as it can lower critical water pressure
- Keep exterior lights on to make your home visible in smoky or dark conditions
- Put your emergency kit in your car
- Park your car in the driveway, facing outwards, loaded and ready, with all doors and windows shut
- Have a ladder handy for firefighter roof access
- Seal attic and ground vents with plywood or commercial seals
- Keep an eye on the fire situation and don't wait for an evacuation order if you feel at risk
- Check with neighbors to ensure they're also prepared
Animals
- Keep pets close and ready to go
- Plan for farm animal evacuation early, arranging transport and safe locations
For more tips on how to prepare for evacuations, power outages and guidance if trapped, visit readyforwildfire.org
Tips courtesy CalFire
