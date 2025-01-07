Preparing for wildfire evacuation in California

Here are some important resources for preparing evacuation plans during any fire emergency.

Inside the house

Pack your 'Go Bag' or Emergency Kit, ready to grab

Check that your Wildfire Action Plan is up-to-date

Know your community's emergency plan, evacuation routes, and destinations

Close all windows and doors but leave them unlocked

Take down flammable window treatments like shades and curtains, and close metal shutters

Clear away light curtains

Move anything that burns easily to the middle of rooms, away from windows and doors

Turn off the gas at the meter and pilot lights

Leave lights on for firefighters to see your house in smoke

Switch off the air conditioning

Outside the house

Bring in flammable items from outside, like patio furniture, toys, doormats, and trash bins. Alternatively, place them in your pool

Shut off propane tanks

Move grills and other propane BBQ appliances away from the house

Attach garden hoses to outside taps for firefighter use and fill buckets with water to scatter around

Don't leave sprinklers or water running as it can lower critical water pressure

Keep exterior lights on to make your home visible in smoky or dark conditions

Put your emergency kit in your car

Park your car in the driveway, facing outwards, loaded and ready, with all doors and windows shut

Have a ladder handy for firefighter roof access

Seal attic and ground vents with plywood or commercial seals

Keep an eye on the fire situation and don't wait for an evacuation order if you feel at risk

Check with neighbors to ensure they're also prepared

Animals

Keep pets close and ready to go

Plan for farm animal evacuation early, arranging transport and safe locations

For more tips on how to prepare for evacuations, power outages and guidance if trapped, visit readyforwildfire.org

Tips courtesy CalFire

