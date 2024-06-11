The president released a statement shortly after the verdict was announced.

Biden shows support for son Hunter after conviction, says he will respect verdict

President Joe Biden, in his first comment after Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three counts in his federal gun trial, expressed love for his son and vowed to accept the verdict handed down by the jury on Tuesday.

Biden reiterated much of his statement from when the trial kicked off on June 3.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad," Biden said. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.

MORE | Hunter Biden is convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been found guilty on three felony counts in his federal gun trial.

"As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," the president added. "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

Hunter Biden was indicted in September by special counsel David Weiss on two counts related to false statements in purchasing a firearm and a third count of illegally obtaining a firearm while addicted to drugs.

His indictment and conviction mark a historic first for the child of a sitting U.S. president.

The weeklong trial focused heavily on details of Hunter Biden's struggle with drug addiction, his fraught relationships and other emotional aspects of his past.

President Biden did not make an appearance at his son's trial, but first lady Jill Biden was a fixture at the hearings and walked out of the courthouse hand-in-hand with Hunter Biden after the guilty verdict was announced.

Last week, Biden told ABC News "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir he would accept the result of the proceeding and would not pardon his son.

MORE | Exclusive: Biden tells Muir he wouldn't pardon son Hunter, says Trump got 'fair trial'

Biden said "yes" when asked by Muir if he would rule out a pardon for Hunter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.