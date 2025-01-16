Attorney General Rob Bonta to address price gouging in wake of LA County wildfires

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is expected to hold a news conference about efforts to crackdown on price gouging after the Los Angeles fires.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles was already dealing with a housing crisis before last week's wildfires left thousands without a home overnight, and now price gouging is making it harder for fire victims to find a place to stay.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday morning is expected to hold a news conference about efforts to crackdown on price gouging. Over the weekend, Bonta said his office received reports of hotels, rental properties, and other businesses overcharging during the fire disaster.

This is also impacting those who were already looking for a place to rent, as well as people who are currently renting and struggling to keep up with rental payments in an expensive housing market.

"As the housing market gets smaller and smaller because of the fires, rent prices are going to go up because they can," said Trevor Williams, who lives in L.A.'s Arts District.

The Los Angeles City Council and other city leaders and organizers are now pushing for a citywide moratorium on rent increases and evictions.

"The fires unfortunately have greatly exacerbated our housing and homelessness crisis overnight. We lost so many housing units, people lost their homes," said Rene Moya with the L.A. Tenants Union.

California law states landlords cannot raise prices by more than 10% during a declared state of emergency, which the region is currently in. The L.A. Tenants Union created a live database for renters to report potential violators.

Airbnb.org is also trying to help by partnering with 211 L.A. to provide free housing for up to seven days for people who have been displaced by the fires.