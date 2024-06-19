Pride-colored lifeguard tower on Will Rogers State Beach vandalized

A Pride-colored lifeguard tower on Will Rogers State Beach was vandalized with homophobic, racist and antisemtic slurs and symbols.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County lifeguard station painted in Pride colors was vandalized earlier this week.

Homophobic, racist and antisemitic slurs and symbols were painted on a lifeguard tower on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades.

Camp supervisor Oliver Stilos was helping to teach young children how to surf when he found the station vandalized Tuesday morning.

"It's really sad that people out there believe things like that and try to enforce this hate speech on people," Stilos said.

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said the vandalism is being removed and the tower will be repainted.

"Hate has no place in Los Angeles County. We will not back down from celebrating and protecting our LGBTQ+, Jewish, and Black communities - among our many diverse communities - across Los Angeles County," Horvath said in a statement. "This act of hatred reminds us why our continued commitment to solidarity is necessary."