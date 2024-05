Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters march from 101 Freeway to LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked one side of the 101 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles Monday, causing a temporary delay in a traffic.

The group took over several of the northbound lanes of the freeway around 4 p.m. near Los Angeles Street.

The group then moved and staged their protest on the freeway overpass and later marched to L.A. City Hall.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.