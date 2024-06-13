Protesters chant 'raise your hand if you're a Zionist' aboard New York City subway

NEW YORK (KABC) -- Video shows the moment apparent pro-Palestinian protesters aboard a crowded New York City subway began to chant: "Raise your hand if you're a Zionist... this is your chance to get out."

The incident happened Monday at the 14th Street-Union Square station. Footage shows demonstrators yell out the phrase in a call-and-response chant.

One of the protesters is then heard saying, "OK, no Zionists, we're good."

At the time of the chant, the subway was halted and the train's doors were open. Minutes before, the apparent protesters had been rallying above ground.

There have been protests at a number of locations in New York this week, including multiple acts of vandalism.

ABC News contributed to this report.