Protesters set up pro-Palestinian encampment outside LA City Hall

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment Monday night in front of Los Angeles City Hall.

About 21 tents with about 50 protesters were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main Street and First Street.

AIR7 HD was above city hall and captured several tents with Palestinian flags and phrases such as "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza."

The Los Angeles Police Department took to X, urging people to keep an eye out for people on the street.

No arrests and no injuries have been reported. The police department went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.